Barcelona send first formal offer to Atletico Madrid for Julian Alvarez

Barcelona have made their interest in Julian Alvarez official. Following over a year of speculation surrounding their interest in Alvarez, the Catalan side have now made an offer to Los Colchoneros, as they seek to find a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Los Colchoneros have expressed frequent frustration with Barcelona’s public pursuit of Alvarez, but it seems the Argentina international is open to the move. He has reportedly made it clear to Atletico that his desire is to leave the club this summer, and that his priority would be to sign for the Catalan side. For Atletico, this is the least appealing outcome, given Barcelona are a competitor. They have set a price tag of €150m, and are more interested in selling to him to Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain, if it is to take place.

🚨 Roony Bardghji has informed his agent of his wish to leave FC Barcelona in search of more minutes. Bardghji would prefer a loan move. [@ferrancorreas] pic.twitter.com/nWuUCNQsQZ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 29, 2026

Barcelona send bid to Atletico Madrid for Julian Alvarez

As per Fabrizio Romano and El Chiringuito, Barcelona have sent a first offer for Alvarez of €100m. That offer does not include any players, as it was originally expected that might do so, but it has been suggested that Ferran Torres has rejected the prospect of being part of any deal. It is also suggested by El Chiringuito that this is an opening bid, rather than one Barcelona expect to be accepted.

🚨🚨OFERTA PRESENTADA🚨🚨

El https://t.co/gZq6FBCznB se ha despertado con la oferta formal del Barça por Julián Alvarez.@elchiringuitotv pic.twitter.com/4tQjdbDKRg — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Jota Jordi🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jotajordi13) May 29, 2026

PSG have already made Alvarez offer

Meanwhile El Chiringuito also say that PSG have made an offer of €120m with two players included in the deal. At the time, Atletico rejected the offer, although this was before Alvarez had communicated his desire to leave. The European champions are willing to pay Alvarez €22m per annum, the same salary as their best-paid player Ousmane Dembele.

🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVA @inakivdl 🚨🚨 💰"El PSG ofreció 120 MILLONES y dos jugadores por Julián antes de la final de Copa". 🤝 "Le ofrecen al argentino el mismo sueldo que a Dembélé: 22 millones netos". pic.twitter.com/CXXexiBeAF — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 28, 2026

It is not yet clear whether Alvarez, reportedly content living in the Spanish capital, would be willing to leave for PSG or Arsenal, or if he will hold out for a move to the Blaugrana.