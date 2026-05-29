Barcelona are planning to spend big this summer as part of their efforts to significantly improve Hansi Flick’s squad, although in order for there to be any chance of bringing in their desired targets, exits must also be sought.

There are a number of players that could leave Barcelona this summer. Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Inaki Pena are not counted on by Flick, so efforts will be made to ensure they depart the Spotify Camp Nou, while there are also chances for Marc Casado to leave as he is far down the midfield pecking order.

Finally, the last player with a realistic chance of departing is Roony Bardghji. The Swedish winger, who only joined last summer from FC Copenhagen, has been linked with a move away for more playing time, and with Barcelona open to orchestrating his exit, it’s now been reported by Sport that he believes leaving would be in his best interest.

Flick has reportedly told Bardghji that he would welcome his exit in the summer. He does not see him playing too often – and this will be more so the case now that Anthony Gordon is coming in – and on the back of this, the player himself has agreed that seeking more playing time is in his best interest.

Bardghji will prioritise loan move

Barcelona are said to be open to selling Bardghji this summer, but according to the report, the winger will prioritise a loan exit. He wants to remain associated with the Catalan club, although he would accept a transfer if that is what the hierarchy decides is best in terms of the financial situation.

It will be interesting to see how Bardghji’s situation plays out over the coming months, but right now, it does seem very likely that he will leave Barcelona at some stage during the summer transfer window.