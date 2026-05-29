Ajax set to appoint La Liga manager as exit confirmed by club

Ajax are set to shop in La Liga for their next manager, with a move to appoint Michel Sanchez moving one step closer to completion.

Just two season after guiding Girona into the Champions League for the first time their history, Michel was unable to stop them from being relegated at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. Despite this, the 50-year-old’s stop remains very high, and he will not stick around in Segunda in order to move to Amsterdam.

It’s been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks that Michel would be joining Ajax in the summer, but the next step towards this happening has now taken place – that’s because Girona have confirmed in an official statement that the former Rayo Vallecano and Huesca manager has left Montilivi following relegation.

“Míchel Sánchez will not continue at Girona FC. The club would like to express its sincere gratitude to the Madrid coach for the dedication, commitment and professionalism with which he has led the first team, as well as for the human, close and respectful treatment he has maintained at all times with the members, fans, management and all the workers of the Club.”

Michel had a memorable spell in Catalonia

Although it turned out to be a disappointing end for Girona, there is no doubt that Michel will leave the Catalan club with a very good reputation among the supporters. Guiding them to the Champions League in 2024 is something that many will remember for a very long time, which is why they will let him go to Ajax with their best wishes.

Girona must now begin their search for a new manager. It will not be easy to attract the level of coach they would have wanted given their relegation, and on top of this, it would be no surprise to see their squad picked apart over the summer.