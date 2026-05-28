Rayo Vallecano manager Inigo Perez cut an emotional figure as he walked into his press conference following their 1-0 Conference League final loss to Crystal Palace, and walked out to a round of applause. The side from Vallecas came up short, but Perez admitted that he was left with a mix of sadness and frustration thereafter.

“These are difficult times for everyone. We just have to get through it however we can,” he said, unable to find words of consolation for the defeat. That’s just how it goes when you lose. Especially when you came so close. What breaks you inside is seeing people cry. It absolutely destroys you. You feel that sadness and frustration of defeat, of the explosion of happiness that winning it would have meant, and it leaves you frustrated.”

“The fans are the driving force behind this team and the reason we broke down”

Despite their defeat, Rayo Vallecano fans unveiled a banner stating The greatest victory, was being with you in defeat after the final whistle, and were doing their best to pick their players up after the game.

“There is pain, frustration, sadness. At how it escaped us. Obviously, it’s not a nice situation. In such a delicate moment, when you lose, it’s frustration, when you win its happiness. What destroys you is when you see people crying. It hurts you. They’re crying out of emotion. And yet they’re the ones that demand that you pick yourself up, that are supporting you.”

"Never knew a better victory, than being with you in defeat." Rayo Vallecano, a fanbase that remains unbeaten. pic.twitter.com/OfoiqWrGhn — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) May 27, 2026

Perez rejected the notion that the defeat was a missed opportunity to vindicate their way of doing things, and the spirit of Vallecas.

“We lost a game of football. We didn’t lose an opportunity to show ourselves. It wasn’t a day to show what we’re about, it was a day to celebrate or to cry. The authentic side of ourselves is in the day-to-day stuff. You can come by the neighbourhood, and you can see for yourselves any day you want. That’s where you see what the people are and what Vallecas is made of.”

“The fans are the driving force behind this team surviving, and behind this dream that we’ve been living in, and they’re the reason that we break down when we went over to them. We normally try to be balanced when we win or lose, but in this situation, it’s impossible to remain in one piece.”

Regardless of the emotional difficulty, Perez had wavered little if they took from the final a pride in their fans.

“Always. That will be eternal. You don’t have words. These are delicate moments to go through. At Rayo there is an acceptance of the suffering, and from there we overcome a lot of problems, even if it’s difficult. I’m proud of the players, the fans, the neighbourhood.”

Inigo Perez: Palace were better, they deserved it

In terms of where the game was won and lost, the Rayo manager was gracious in defeat, and praised his side for getting back into the game after conceding.

“”It was not the game that imagined, that we all had in our heads. But I prefer to think that it wasn’t down to us, but it was down to them being better. They’re deserved winners. The first half was a bit of a feeling-out process. Neither side wanted to make a mistake. But that goal, coming from an isolated play, really impacted us. We went through some very dangerous moments, but we managed to bounce back. It wasn’t brilliant, perhaps, but we shook off that feeling of not quite being ourselves.”

“They were more comfortable, they got into the game better. Then they had that moment where they scored, and they had a good couple of chances. But we held out, we didn’t fall apart, albeit when did so we didn’t shine, and not in the way we usually do.”

In a relatively even game outside of that ten minutes of Palace dominance, Perez was not surprised by anything Rayo had to face.

“I didn’t see anything that we hadn’t already seen. Both teams were practically naked, and both teams can draw the body of the other. I don’t think our lack of experience was decisive. There were specific moments that were.”

Perez not speaking about future

Despite their defeat and struggles to to damage to Palace, Perez found no flaw in their ambition.

“It was already difficult to improve on this year. Ambition isn’t measured in a press conference with words, and these players have more than enough ambition. Let’s hope they can continue showing it.”

One of the talking points that he avoided was his future, twice refusing to get into it, and also denying any fatigue from the season.

“It’s hard to find a group of players like this one. This group is truly special. They are genuine friends who respect and love one another. They help each other out. They protect and encourage one another. If I have to lose, I’d rather lose alongside these guys.”

“It wouldn’t be appropriate to talk about that [my future] right now. It wouldn’t be fair.”