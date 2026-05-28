After quickly wrapping up a deal for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, Barcelona are choosing not to rest on their laurels. They’ve already moved on to working on signing Julian Alvarez, while efforts are also being made towards bringing another midfielder to the Spotify Camp Nou.

The expected departure of Marc Casado, who has doubts about continuing due to a lack of playing time in recent months, would open up a space in Hansi Flick’s midfield options for the 2026-27 season. There is already a lot of quality with the likes of Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Marc Bernal, but there is a distinct lack of experience, which is exactly what Bernardo Silva would bring to the group.

Silva’s agent Jorge Mendes, who is close with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, has been in talks with the Catalan club in recent months regarding a possible deal for the soon-to-be-former Manchester City star. Until now, there hasn’t been much interest shown, but that looks to have now changed.

According to El Chiringuito, Barcelona have started working on a deal for Silva. Despite previous reservations, they now see his possible signing as being very feasible, which is excellent news for the player himself, who would prioritise a move to the Spotify Camp Nou above all else.

Silva would be perfect addition to Barcelona squad

Much has been made of the big-money signings that Barcelona could make this summer, but one of the key missing ingredients in their squad is experience. They would get that in spades with Silva, who would provide solid depth in midfielder and also on the right side of attack as an understudy to Lamine Yamal.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona do go in for Silva. Atletico Madrid are also keen on the 31-year-old, whose future is unlikely to be resolved until his involvement with Portugal at the 2026 World Cup is over.