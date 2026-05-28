Barcelona preparing €90m offer for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez after agent meeting

Barcelona are set to make a second aggressive transfer bid in as many days, following the agreement that was reached with Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon. Now the Blaugrana have shifted their attentions to Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, to whom they have been linked for some time.
Alvarez, 26, has been cited as Barcelona’s priority target for the past year to replace Robert Lewandowski, and the Argentine forward has now requested to leave Los Colchoneros. His priority is reportedly to play for Barcelona ahead of any other club. Atletico are reluctant to sell though, and are seemingly seeking a €150m offer in order to do so. It should be noted that Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are also interested in Alvarez.
🚨 BREAKING: Deco met with Julián Álvarez' agent yesterday and FC Barcelona want to complete the operation before the start of the World Cup! [@JoanPoquiEraso] pic.twitter.com/cAr69w9Wnn
— barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 28, 2026
Barcelona make €90m offer for Julian Alvarez
According to Sport, Barcelona are set to present a €90m offer for Alvarez, after meeting with Alvarez’s agents. In contrast to the signing of Gordon, believed to be all but official, they it expect it to be a long and drawn out negotiation due to Atletico’s demands. The meeting between Barcelona Sporting Director and agenet Fernando Hidalgo lasted more than four hours in total.
This is corroborated by Marca, and MD add that Deco also met with Juanma Lopez, agent of Joan Garcia and Dani Olmo, for significant time on Wednesday. So far Barcelona are not planning to include any players in their offer, but Lopez may play a role in negotiations – he played for Atletico Madrid for a decade during his playing career.
Will Barcelona have to make sales this summer?
Barcelona’s aggression in the market comes as something of a surprise, despite briefings that they would pursue at least one major signing to replace Robert Lewandowski, and that they would be in the ‘1:1 rule’. Yet that rule merely allows teams to reinvest the money they save/make from player exits. Unless the Catalan giants have cleared significant space this summer, then it could mean significant sales are necessary to register Gordon and potentially Alvarez.
If Joao Pedro is available, Barça should go for him instead of Julian Alvarez who will cost much more and yet, whose work rate and goal s ring abilities are not up to those of Pedro.
Joao Pedro is a much more better fit for Hansi Flick’s playing style.
€90M is too much to pay for Julian Alvarez who is very likely going to end up being a flop in and a liability for Barça, once again.
Antoine Griezmann’s episode and, or debacle is still fresh in our living Memory. And a repeat of that , with Julian Alvarez, will be too much to swallow for millions of Barça fans world wide and the team itself, particularly considering the poor financial health of the team just now.
This is a clarion call to the Barça Board led by President Juan Laporta, to get Joao Pedro for Barça rather than expending €90M to bring in Alvarez from Atleti, when we all know that Joao Pedro will cost much more less for Barça to have him in their fold.
This is a loud , unequivocal clarion call to the Barça Board led by Juan Laporta to sign Joao Pedro instead of Julian Alvarez for the #9 role in the Barça team.
Joao Pedro, by virtue of his impeccable work rate, skill set, aggressive play and goal d ring abilities in the 18-yard box and outside the box, and the less millions of Euros to bring him to Barça unlike Julian Alvarez whose valuation by Atleti will not be less than €90M.