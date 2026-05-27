One of the big issues that Real Madrid most resolve over the course of the next few months is Vinicius Junior’s contract. The Brazilian superstar only has a year remaining on his current deal, which has led to uncertainty surrounding his future at the Bernabeu.

Saudi Arabia have been circling Vinicius for some time, while more recently, Manchester City are said to have made moves towards a possible deal. However, there is a belief within Real Madrid that the 25-year-old will end up signing a new contract, and the man himself has now made it clear in an interview with Caze TV (via Diario AS) that he does not see himself leaving any time soon.

“I’ve never imagined myself leaving Real Madrid. I take advantage of every minute I’m here because it’s the club of my dreams. Now I’m one of the captains and that’s very important. I want to stay here all my life. I have a contract until 2027, I have to talk to Real Madrid and Real Madrid have to talk to me. The club is calm and so am I. The president trusts me and I trust him. We have to wait.”

Vinicius on World Cup: We can bring the party back to Brazil

It will be a big summer for Vinicius, with the 2026 World Cup also on. He expressed his excitement to play in the upcoming tournament, although he also recognised that his performances on the international stage most improve from the last couple of years.

“At my club we play every three days and we can show it. With the national team it’s more difficult and I haven’t been at the same level. I know we’ve been letting people down, but the time has come for us all to row together, where we can change our history and bring the party back to our country.

“I hope that the eight games of the World Cup will be the best games of my life. Representing Brazil in football’s biggest tournament is a dream I’ve had since I was a kid, and I want to do everything I can to help my country win another World Cup.”