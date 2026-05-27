Barcelona will be busy this summer, with the plan being for big-money signings to be made – although these must be bankrolled by exits, given the club’s well-documented financial issues.

The idea is for big money to be spend on a new centre-back and striker, while progress is also being made towards a deal for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. Barcelona believe they can sign all of their desired targets, although there must be players moved on to help their cause.

And with Gordon possibly coming in, it’s natural that one or two wingers could be on their way out. Roony Bardghji is a candidate to leave, and the same can now be said for La Masia talent Toni Fernandez, with MD reporting that he’s attracting interest from Sevilla.

Fernandez, who has been on the radar of Flick for some time despite only being 17 years of age, is keen to make the step-up from Barca Atletic this summer. If it becomes clear that a first team promotion won’t be considered – which would be almost certain if Gordon arrives – then it is very likely that he moves on.

Barcelona have a big decision to make with Fernandez

Sevilla will have seen the success of Jan Virgili, who left Barcelona last summer for Mallorca, as an indication that going to La Masia could be worthwhile. Sergio Ramos, who is set to purchase a leading stake in his boyhood club, is of this opinion, as he is the one that is driving the Andalusians’ interest in the teenager.

If it is decided that Fernandez does leave Barcelona this summer, it is almost certain that they will seek to retain control of his future – either with a significant sell-on clause or a buy-back option. Either way, it would be a big surprise if the Catalans didn’t continue having a say, given the talent that the teenage winger possesses.