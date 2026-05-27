A lot of plans drawn up by Real Madrid have been put on hold for the time being due to the upcoming presidential election between Florentino Perez and Enrique Riquelme. This includes the appointment of Jose Mourinho as the club’s next manager, with that agreement now not expected to be finalised for a couple of weeks.

However, there is one impending deal that will not be affected – that being the one for Nico Paz. It was decided months ago that Real Madrid would re-sign the Como playmaker when their buy-back clause became active, and despite recent doubts surrounding his possible return to the Bernabeu this summer, Cadena SER say that a deal will proceed as planned over the coming days.

As part of the deal to sell Paz to Como two years ago, Real Madrid retained a incremental buy-back clause. They decided against paying €8m last summer, but after witnessing his stellar performances throughout the 2025-26 season, the decision was made for him to come back now.

19 goals and 15 assists in 75 appearances tells the story of how well Paz has done at Como over the last two seasons, but Real Madrid see now as the perfect time to bring him back. He would have welcomed staying in Italy for another season, but equally, he’s happy to return to the Spanish capital if prompted.

Real Madrid have deadline to finalise Paz deal

Real Madrid may not consider the Paz deal to be affected by the upcoming presidential election, but they still have to race against the clock to get it done. Their buy-back clause went live earlier this week, and according to reports, they only have two weeks to activate it – if they miss, they would have to wait until next summer to get him at a reduced cost, which would be far from ideal.