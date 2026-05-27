Rayo Vallecano winger Ilias Akhomach went viral after celebrating their Conference League semi-final first leg win over Strasbourg last month. The Villarreal loanee retrieved a Palestine flag from crowd, and hoisted it during the celebrations, before then laying it on the ground in front of the players.

Akhomach’s actions went viral, but two weeks later Lamine Yamal made global headlines for a similar decision during Barcelona’s La Liga title celebrations. As the Catalan side paraded the trophy through the streets of Barcelona on an open-top bus, Lamine Yamal flew a large Palestinian flag from the top of it. His decision was later criticised by manager Hansi Flick, although he did admit that they had discussed it beforehand.

Ilias Akhomach: “It’s insanity what’s going on”

Speaking to Football España ahead of Rayo’s Conference League final with Crystal Palace, Akhomach explained his decision to do so.

“I felt it was the thing to do. Everyone does what they think is right. I think that, with everything that’s happening in Palestine. I thinks a scandal, insanity on a global scale, people with don’t want to see it, or they’re not interested in it. I don’t get involved with politics, but it’s something that I see with my eyes, that I should stand up for.”

Rayo sweating on Akhomach fitness for final

The 22-year-old has been an important player in Rayo’s run to a first ever European final, but he is racing to be back fit for the clash in Leipzig. He missed the second leg of that semi-final, as well as the final four league games of the season. Although he has not featured since the first leg of the semi-final, Akhomach is expected to make the bench for Inigo Perez’s side.