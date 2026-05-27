Midfielder willing to reject summer Real Madrid move

Real Madrid had appeared to be closing in on their first summer signing, but the process may not be as straightforward as they thought, given that the player himself now has reservations about moving in 2026.

For months, it has been taken for granted that Nico Paz will return to Real Madrid after two successful seasons at Como. The 21-year-old has been a revelation in Italy, although a return to the Bernabeu has been inevitable, given there is a buy-back clause in his contract with the Serie A side.

However, Real Madrid only have two weeks to activate this year’s buy-back clause, otherwise they would have to wait until 2027 to bring him back. It’s expected that everything will be finalised before the deadline, but Paz’s stance could now complicate matters for Bernabeu officials.

According to Di Marzio, Paz has expressed a desire to remain at Como for one more season. He helped Cesc Fabregas’ side secure Champions League qualification last weekend, and coupled with him feeling very comfortable at the Serie A club, this has led to him being willing to hold off on a return to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid must decide whether to sign Paz now

The final decision on the matter will be made by Real Madrid, as Paz will accept returning now, even if his desire would be to remain as a Como player for the 2026-27 season. The feeling within the club for some time has been that he will be back at the Bernabeu in the summer, but now, there is less certainty.

Paz would have a place in the Real Madrid squad if he does return, but it’s unlikely be as prominent as the one he currently holds at Como. Ultimately, the final decision could be influenced by Jose Mourinho’s say, given that the Portuguese is set to take over as manager in the summer.