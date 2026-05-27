Barcelona, led by sporting director Deco, are moving quickly to secure their first signing of the summer transfer window. The Catalans are planning to sign at least two new forwards, and the first of those deals could be agreed sooner rather than later.

It’s no secret that Barcelona want a new number nine to replace Robert Lewandowski, but their efforts to sign either one of Julian Alvarez or Joao Pedro have been in vain thus far, considering that Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are not prepared to do a deal on the Catalans’ terms. This has led to different options being explored, and one of those is Anthony Gordon.

Barcelona are well aware of Gordon, given they faced him three times during the 2025-26 Champions League. He played as a centre forward on numerous occasions for Newcastle, while he is natural on the left wing, which is another area that Deco is keen to address in the summer – especially if Marcus Rashford cannot be retained.

Earlier this week, Deco travelled to England to discuss terms with Gordon’s representatives, and now, the Daily Mail have reported that club-to-club talks are taking place between Barcelona and Newcastle, with a deal in the region of £80m (€92m) being discussed in regards to the England international.

Gordon has agreement in principle with Barcelona

On top of this, Sport say that Gordon has already agreed contract terms with Barcelona. He is said to very attracted to the idea of joining Hansi Flick’s squad – more so than Bayern Munich and Liverpool, who are also said to be in the race to sign him this summer.

Gordon would be a very interesting signing for Barcelona. He fits very well into the way that Flick wants his side to play, but it would be a lot of money to spend on a player that is not a natural number nine – nor will he displace Raphinha as the starting left winger.