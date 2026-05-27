Barcelona look to be making their move for a forward this summer, and their attentions now appear to be focused on signing Anthony Gordon. Following approaches for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez and Chelsea’s Joao Pedro, the Blaugrana now seem to be keen to sign the Newcastle United forward.

Gordon, 25, was noted as a player who had impressed Barcelona during their Champions League Round of 16 tie in March, having also met during the league phase. Newcastle United have been in negotiations with Bayern Munich to sign Gordon, with a €92m price tag set by the Magpies, but it appears that Barcelona are attempting to hijack the deal.

🚨 The more than possible arrival of Anthony Gordon this summer, does NOT rule out the signing of a striker like Julián Álvarez or João Pedro. [@gerardromero] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 27, 2026

Barcelona agree personal terms for Anthony Gordon

According to multiple reports, Barcelona are now expected to make a formal bid for Gordon, while Jijantes go a step further and report that Barcelona have already submitted an offer of €70m for Gordon. They say it could be a matter of hours, before the deal is complete. Ben Jacobs also reports that Gordon is interested in the move, but rough terms on a contract are already in place.

Gordon has indicated he's open to Barcelona, while broad terms in place with Bayern.#NUFC have directly told Barcelona and Bayern their valuation. Barcelona now expected to make a formal bid. A pivot away from Julian Alvarez and Joao Pedro due to the cost of former, and latter… https://t.co/QqLPkdEBWd — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 27, 2026

Fabrizio Romano reports that Barcelona have already agreed terms with Gordon on a contract, and are expected to try and get a deal done swiftly, with the intention of completing the move before Premier League sides and Bayern can react. It is not clear whether Newcastle would be willing to do business, given it is some way short of their €92m asking price.

🚨🔵🔴 Total agreement reached between Anthony Gordon and Barcelona on personal terms. Barcelona are in direct, official talks with Newcastle to close the deal club-to-club. Barça want to get the deal done quickly to anticipate PL clubs and Bayern, still active behind scenes. pic.twitter.com/LraAJFUpTT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2026

Gordon’s season at Newcastle United

With Alexander Isak leaving Newcastle last summer, and Yoane Wissa out injured, Gordon became the focal point of the Newcastle attack this season. The 25-year-old scored 17 goals and gave five assists in 46 appearances over the course of the year. Previously operating as a left-sided winger, Gordon has often played as a centre-forward this year. If Gordon is signed, then a priori he would suit the position that Raphinha tends to operate in, but with Robert Lewandowski leaving this summer, it may be that Barcelona see him as a direct replacement.