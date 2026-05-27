It has been 27 years since Barcelona last hosted the Champions League final, when Manchester United won 2-1 against Bayern Munich in 1999 at the now-named Spotify Camp Nou, but that streak could come to an end sooner rather than later.

In recent weeks, Barcelona bosses have been drawing up plans to launch a bid to host the 2028-29 Champions League final. They already have the approval of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to hold the showpiece event at the Spotify Camp Nou, and this week, they have taken another step towards that goal becoming a reality.

As per Sport, the Spanish Government gave their approval to Barcelona, thus clearing all of the steps needed before the club can submit their bid to UEFA – which they intend to do before the deadline on the 10th of June.

Two of the next three finals could be in Spain

Back in September, UEFA confirmed that Atletico Madrid’s Riyadh Air Metropolitano would host the 2026-27 Champions League final, and thus if the Spotify Camp Nou’s bid is successful, it would mean two of the next three finals would be held in Spain. From a Barcelona perspective, it would be massive to get the rights, as it would mean taking another significant step towards resolving their financial issues, given the money that would come with holding the showpiece event in their stadium.

By the end the 2028-29 Champions League final rolls around, the Espai Barca project should be complete. The third tier will be finished in the next 12 months, after which the process of adding the roof will start – and this is expected to be done by the summer of 2028 at the very latest, meaning there should be no complications for Barcelona in terms of their bid.

Once all bids have been received, UEFA will take their time to come to a decision, which should be made known in September. Barcelona would have an excellent chance to win the rights to host the final, although it is reported that Wembley Stadium in London will also throw their hat into the ring.