Barcelona are planning to sign at least two forwards this summer, with a new left winger and striker on the agenda. The former position is to be addressed regardless of what happens with Marcus Rashford, and right now, there is every chance that an international teammate of the Manchester United loanee is the one to arrive at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona have been considering numerous options to strengthen their attack, with the likes of Julian Alvarez, Joao Pedro and Harry Kane near the top of their shortlist – and another that is gaining traction in the eyes of sporting director Deco is Anthony Gordon.

Gordon, who will almost certainly be leaving Newcastle United in the summer, is already in talks with Bayern Munich over a transfer, but according to MD, Barcelona have now stepped up plans to sign him – and this would be bad news for the Bavarians, given the 25-year-old is said to prefer a move to the La Liga champions.

Deco recently travelled to London for talks with the representatives of the aforementioned Pedro of Chelsea, but during the trip, discussions were also held regarding a summer move for Gordon. Barcelona have communicated their interest to the player himself, who is said to be very exciting at the prospect of wearing the Blaugrana jersey.

Barcelona see Gordon as winger and striker option

During the 2025-26 season, Gordon played as a winger and striker for Newcastle, contributing 17 goals and five assists across all competitions. Barcelona see him as someone that can fill both positions for them too, and this would take the heat off Deco when it comes to finding a proper Lewandowski replacement.

The only problem at this stage is cost. Newcastle are reportedly asking for €85-90m to sell this summer, although previous reports that claimed that a deal could be done for €75m, which would be much more manageable for the Catalans – although it would still take a big chunk out of the transfer kitty they intend to use for the signing of a new centre-back and number nine.