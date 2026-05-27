La Liga champions Barcelona are on the verge of completing their first signing of the 2026 summer transfer window, with Anthony Gordon set to join from Newcastle United in the coming days.

Barcelona have moved quickly to close an agreement for Gordon, who had been attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Liverpool. Sporting director Deco travelled to England earlier in the week to hold talks with the England international’s representatives, and from there, the wheels were put in motion.

Personal terms were quickly agreed with Gordon, and within hours of submitting their opening offer, Barcelona have managed to reach an agreement in principle with Newcastle for the signing of the 25-year-old forward, as reported by Sport.

Hansi Flick gave the green light for Barcelona to go for Gordon, whom he sees as an excellent fit for his aggressive style of play. Newcastle were always open to selling their star forward, and despite having initially asked for €92m, a deal is on course to be finalised for €80m plus add-ons.

Gordon to undergo medical later this week

With an agreement done, Gordon can now travel to Barcelona to undergo medical tests. The plan is for everything to be finalised before he returns to the England camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup starting next month, which would allow him to officially join when the summer transfer window opens on the 1st of July.

There had been concerns that a strong World Cup for Gordon would have risen his stock, and thus, his valuation. As such, there was a great insistence from within Barcelona to close his signing before the tournament got underway, and it appears that they will be successful in this regard.

Once a deal for Gordon is wrapped up, Barcelona will be able to turn their attention to their next signing, which is expected to be a striker. The soon-to-be first addition of the summer can play as a number nine, although it’s believed that the Catalans want someone like Julian Alvarez or Joao Pedro brought in to complete a star-studded attack.