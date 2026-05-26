Rayo Vallecano manager Inigo Perez has called on his players to represent Vallecas and their fans tomorrow ahead of their final with Crystal Palace in the Conference League. They face the Premier League side at 21:00 CEST on Wednesday night at the Leipzig Arena in Germany.

Rayo trained on Tuesday evening at the Leipzig Arena, after arriving in Germany on Monday night. Perez was keen to avoid any distractions.

“There will be things we aren’t used to. We have to tune out the spotlight and accept whatever comes our way. We must maintain our identity – and ensure it’s enough to get us the win.”

“Only one [step] remains. I never like to talk about ‘We have to win.’ I can’t say that to the players. Hopefully they replicate what brought them this far and not change their routines – that will generate calm and security.”

“We have to represent Vallecas and our fans”

Perez was keen for his side to continue representing Vallecas, the neighbourhood that has become synonymous with Rayo, signalling it will lead the way, if not to victory, to something close.

“Beyond the comparisons attached to the sport – which have nothing to do with the game itself – we must represent Vallecas and our fans. If we do that, and keep our fire alive, we will be on the right track. We cannot control the result, but we can control everything else. We must disregard the kind of comparisons that are merely a matter of marketing.”

The trip to Leipzig is undoubtedly the largest traveling support Rayo have ever taken to a game, while back in Vallecas, there have been queues around the stadium to be allowed in to watch on a big screen.

“I’ve been saying it all year long. You feel an emotional debt and a tremendous sense of responsibility – not for the result itself, but to ensure that whatever you do makes them feel proud. The final will be no exception. I hope we can offer them a style of play that lives up to everything we’ve accomplished so far.”

Similarities between Rayo and Palace

The Rayo Vallecano manager said he had seen similarities between his side and their opponents, albeit in different forms.

“We share traits and have a similar way of understanding sacrifice. The structures tactically are different, but we prioritise the collective. When you pit those forces against one another, you know the impact will be significant. At the start of the competition, if we had to choose an opponent, they would be the ones we’d pick.”

In terms of how he personally was dealing with the lead-up to the game, Perez seemed to be having a tougher time than his players.

“I feel a sense of pressure to ensure that they receive the information clearly. Until yesterday, I was consumed by it. Now, it is up to them. In the role of a player, you are the one out there playing and experiencing those stimuli firsthand. Both roles carry their share of responsibility. But it’s about the players now.”

Oscar Trejo: “Tomorrow a group of friends will play”

While Alvaro Garcia said he would be shocked if it had been suggested to his younger self that he would be a professional footballer, let alone in a European final, Oscar Trejo again brought up the unity of the dressing room.

“Tomorrow, a group of friends will have the good fortune to play. It will be magical. The road has been tough; when we started, we wondered how long it would last. Let’s go out there tomorrow, give it our all, and enjoy ourselves.”

Trejo will be playing his final game for Rayo after a decade at Rayo over two spells.

“To be grateful for the moment and for my teammates. Emotions and fears will surface, but this is meant to be enjoyed – not just by us, but also by the people who have come out. Hopefully, we can make them happy.”

Both Rayo and Palace are seeking their first ever international trophy, and in the former’s case, it will be their first ever major honour if they get over the line. The feeling in Vallecas is that it could be a once in a lifetime occasion, but it seems they are intent on enjoying it rather than have that weigh on them. For his part, Palace manager Oliver Glasner also cut a realxed figure ahead of the final, stating that were content with the preparation they had done.