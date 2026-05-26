Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme has claimed that he already has two signings ready to go for this summer should be elected. Los Blancos are set to hold an election for the first time in 20 years, with Riquelme challenging Florentino Perez.

Riquelme presented his bank guarantee on Saturday for €187m, which permitted him to run in the elections. The vote is set to be held on Sunday the 7th of June, and Riquelme has kicked off his campaign, putting out the following as part of a statement on his campaign.

“As we stated during the pre-campaign, we would run only if we had a platform that was tremendously powerful and inspiring for the Madridismo… and we have it. We will present, by far, the greatest project for the members in 120 years – the greatest transformational project in Real Madrid’s history,” Diario AS quote.

Riquelme targets Florentino Perez on finances, stadium and privatisation

Already Riquelme has begun targeting parts of Perez’s recent decision-making, including the reform of the Santiago Bernabeu. The Real Madrid stadium has gone well over budget.

“Seats packed closer together, smaller—you have to leave 10 minutes before halftime just to buy a drink and a snack… Is *this* the renovation after €1.7 billion?” questioned Riquelme.

During an interview with ABC (via Cadena Cope), Riquelme also challenged Perez to take part in a public debate. Perez’s recent proposal to sell a percentage of the club and turn members into shareholders to ‘protect’ them as owners in Perez’s words is another area the incumbent has been questioned on.

“Let him bring forward his privatisation proposal, and I will be able to debate our views on it – why we support it, or why we do not. And based on that, the members will be able to decide.”

Riquelme accused Perez of ‘always putting the members last’, and questioned the use of spending €45m per annum on RMTV, part of a wider criticism of the club’s finances, which he says are losing €80m a year without asset sales.

Riquelme’s football project: Two signings secured

Perhaps the most crucial question for the members is what is to happen on the pitch though. Riquelme described Klopp as a ‘good manager and a good coach’ that he loves, and called the sacking of Xabi Alonso an error. “We have signed two international stars. two major international stars will play for Real Madrid,” he continued on, stating that he would likely reveal them in the coming weeks.

In addition, RadioMarca report that Klopp is his preferred managerial target, but that the more realistic alternative is Raul Gonzalez. The legendary Real Madrid forward has been out of work since leaving the Castilla side in 2025.