There is much hysteria surrounding Real Madrid at the moment, with many things going on behind the scenes. The now-confirmed presidential election has had a big impact, with it having caused confirmation of Jose Mourinho’s return as manager to be put on hold for the time being, but it will not affect signing plans for the summer.

The last two seasons have shown that significant changes are needed to the first team squad, and they are coming. Mourinho has asked for as many as six signings to be made, and sooner rather than later, the first of those should arrive at the Bernabeu – that being Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz.

As part of the initial deal to sell Paz two years ago, Real Madrid retained three buy-back clauses, which would become active in 2025, 2026 and 2027 respectively. They decided against re-signing him last summer, but the decision has already been made for him to return to the Bernabeu now.

€9m is all Real Madrid will pay for Paz this summer, although the clock is ticking to activate their buy-back clause. Diario AS say that it became active on Tuesday, and there is only a two-week window for a deal to be done, otherwise they would need to wait until the final clause – worth €10m – becomes active in 12 months’ time.

Paz deal won’t be affected by upcoming election

The good news for Real Madrid is that Paz’s expected arrival would not be delayed by the upcoming presidential election between Florentino Perez and Enrique Riquelme. Furthermore, the Argentina international has already agreed a contract with his future employers, although this is expected to be tweaked due to it having been done prior to his explosion in Italy.

Paz’s return has been on the cards for some time, and despite interest from a number of top clubs from across Europe, it should get done in the next couple of weeks. Once it is finalised, Real Madrid can put more attention of their next signings.