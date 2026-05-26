With the 2025-26 season concluded for Barcelona, club officials have turned their attention towards the upcoming summer transfer window. Their priority is to secure the services of a Robert Lewandowski replacement, with the Polish striker confirmed to be leaving as a free agent.

Lewandowski had an offer on the table from the La Liga champions, but it was for a reduced squad role and much less money that he was already on. Ultimately, he chose against staying, and his attention is now on figuring out where he wants to play next season.

He’s been linked with clubs in Italy and Saudi Arabia, but at this stage, the club pushing hardest to sign him is Chicago Fire. The MLS outfit have reportedly been pessimistic about getting an agreement done, but work is still being done to convince the veteran number nine, as confirmed by manager Gregg Berhalter, as per Przegląd Sportowy Onet (via Sport).

“First of all, I don’t believe there aren’t other offers. I find it hard to believe it, and I’m sure a player of his calibre should have offers. As for our communication, we have had a lot – both with him and with his entourage.

“I can speak frankly because he is no longer a Barcelona player, or he will not be next week. He is someone we want to sign. We believe that both the Polish community and the entire Chicago community support this transfer. We believe that he would be a fantastic signing for the club, the city and the league. A player of such a high level can only strengthen our team and its potential. We already have a very strong and offensive team, and their addition can only strengthen us even more.”

Where will Lewandowski end up?

Lewandowski has time on his side to make a decision, given that Poland failed to qualify for this summer’s World Cup. Chicago Fire will be one club that he’s considering, but he has others to think about too, so there’s unlikely to be too much of a rush made with his choice.