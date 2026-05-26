Barcelona have started their search for a Robert Lewandowski replacement, with that being their priority for the upcoming summer transfer window. Julian Alvarez, Joao Pedro and Harry Kane have been identified as leading targets, and while the plan is for a big-name addition to be made, their finances could make it difficult.

The hope within Can Barca is that a striker can be signed for €100m, but there is no guarantee that any of the aforementioned trio would be able to arrive for that price. As such, cheaper options are also being considered, and one that has been linked with Barcelona in the past is Karl Etta Eyong.

Barcelona were following Etta Eyong in the early months of the campaign when he was in fine form, but the last six months have been tough for the Cameroon international. He’s struggled to find the back of the net, and that led to the Catalans discarding him as an option for the summer.

However, the 22-year-old, who turned down a €30m move to CSKA Moscow in January, is still holding out hope for a Barcelona move, with MD reporting that he will prioritise joining the La Liga champions over any other opportunity that comes his way this summer.

Etta Eyong considers Levante career over

Etta Eyong only joined Levante from Villarreal last summer, but already, he believes that his side with the Valencian club is over. He is determined to seek a move away, and Barcelona is undoubtedly his preferred option, although he is also being followed by the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Stuttgart.

It will be interesting to see how Etta Eyong’s situation plays out over the coming weeks. As things stand, it would be a surprise if Barcelona moved to sign him, but things could change very quickly if the Catalans realise that the likes of Alvarez and Pedro are out of reach.