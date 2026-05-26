Real Madrid are expected to appoint Jose Mourinho as manager this summer, once the elections are resolved. President Florentino Perez has driven the move, and he is the overwhelming favourite to beat Enrique Riquelme to another term. Once that is the case, Mourinho’s signing will be made official.

To all intents and purposes though, Mourinho has begun work on rebuilding Real Madrid next season. While most managers at the Santiago Bernabeu have had limited input in transfers, it was one of the conditions that the Portuguese manager set for his return that he would have a say in transfers.

Mourinho sends 4-6 player transfer wish list

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid have received a document from Mourinho detailing his desires in the transfer market. Despite numerous links to various players in recent weeks, the document did not contain specific names, but positions that he would like strengthened. The Special One requires a minimum of four signings in his eyes, and would be in favour of six.

The three positions he is keen to address are full-back, centre-back and central midfield. Mourinho is keen to sign one or two full-backs to strengthen the position, and one or two centre-backs. In midfield, his desires are more specific, requiring one defensively-minded player to compete with Aurelien Tchouameni, and one more creative central midfielder, something he feels that Real Madrid are lacking currently.

How much money will Real Madrid spend this summer?

The question mark is perhaps over how much money Los Blancos will spend. Last summer the €160m outlay on four players was a rare active summer for Los Blancos in recent years. While the likes of Jude Bellingham has arrived for big money, and Kylian Mbappe for big wages, it has been some time since Los Blancos sanctioned the signing of more than one bona fide star in the same summer.