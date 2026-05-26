Chelsea star keen to seal summer move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have identified the signing of a new midfielder as one of their priorities for the summer transfer window. Jose Mourinho, who has already agreed to return as manager, has identified the likes of Rodri Hernandez and Morten Hjulmand as additions that he would favour, but the club may go in another direction.

One of the players that Real Madrid have been linked with over the last few months is Enzo Fernandez. The Chelsea and Argentina star has been on the radar of Bernabeu bosses from when he was at Benfica, and despite missing out on him in 2023, now could be the time that he moves to the Spanish capital.

Fernandez has become increasingly unsettled at Chelsea as the 2025-26 season progressed, and now that it is over, there could be movements towards a possible exit. It’s previously been noted that he would be very open to joining Real Madrid if the opportunity presented itself, and this has been confirmed by Ben Jacobs, who also notes that the Argentina international is keen to play in the Champions League.

Chelsea won’t sale Real Madrid deal easy

Chelsea had been hoping to agree a new deal with Fernandez, but the fact that he’s unwilling to do so makes an exit more likely. However, the Premier League side are still in a very strong negotiating position, given that the 25-year-old still has another six years left on his current contract.

In this regard, Chelsea have set their stall out regarding a possible exit, which is simple: they do not want to sell. The plan is to continue counting on the midfielder, although it would not be a surprise if they were to relax their stance in the event of a big offer coming in – but the problem for Real Madrid is that they would be very unlikely to want to spend big.