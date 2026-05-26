For years, Barcelona have been attentive to the market in Brazil, and this continues to be the case – even if it’s been quiet for some time. The Vitor Roque failure hasn’t dampened their interest, and they are starting to take serious interest in specific players – one of which has been likened to cult hero Neymar Junior.

That player is Gabriel Veneno, who is considered to be one of the gems of Brazilian football. The 16-year-old, who is part of the academy setup at Atletico Mineiro, is being followed by Barcelona’s sporting department, as reported by Diario AS.

Despite having not yet made his debut for Atletico’s first team, Veneno is considered to be a top talent by both his club and those within Brazilian football. He predominantly plays as a right-sided attacker, while his playstyle has seen comparisons drawn between himself and the aforementioned Neymar.

Conditions of deal are tricky for Barcelona to navigate

After missing out on Rayan Vitor, who joined Premier League side AFC Bournemouth in January, Barcelona have turned their attention to Veneno, whom they see as someone with world class potential. However, it will be tough to get a deal done, given that several factors do not work in their favour.

Firstly, Barcelona have been informed that Atletico would only consider selling Veneno if they receive an offer of €20m plus add-ons, which they consider to be steep for a player without a senior appearance in his career. Furthermore, the fact that he would not be able to join until next summer – he turns 18 in July 2027 – means that there would be no immediate return on money spent now, which given their financial woes, is something that is club bosses aren’t entirely comfortable with.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether Barcelona move for Veneno, although the likelihood is that any deal would be low on their list of priorities for the summer.