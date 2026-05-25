Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has claimed that he and his coaching staff had made decisions on their squad for the 2026 World Cup months ago. He named La Roja’s 26-man group for the tournament this summer without Real Madrid players for the first time.

“Quality, humanity, and competitiveness. In these areas, we are a very powerful team. There are other virtues, as well as things that need improvement,” he told the media when he was asked to define his squad in three words. De la Fuente has declared on multiple occasions that La Roja are among the favourites for the tournament, and has expressed confidence in their abilities. The major absence from the squad in terms of injury is Fermin Lopez, who misses the tournmament with a broken metatarsal, while Dani Carvajal’s absence had already been confirmed after he was not included in the preliminary squad.

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams will not be rushed back from injury

One of the major questions marks over the Spain squad is the fitness of several key players. Mikel Merino has been included despite not having featured since January, while both Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal are recovering from hamstring injuries. There is concern that the latter could miss the first two games.

“We are not going to rush any process; we are coordinating closely with the clubs. The information we have is that everyone will be available for either the first or the second match. We will not take any risks unless absolutely necessary; however, if taking a risk on the players becomes unavoidable – while still ensuring maximum safety – they themselves are eager to take that risk for the sake of a World Cup.”

De la Fuente: ‘The list has been finalised for months’

The Spain manager described the task of choosing the squad as ‘arduous’, and said they began by following 50-70 players, before whittling it down. The worst part was the conversations with players explaining they would not be going.

“The list had been all but finalised for many months, awaiting the adverse circumstances that inevitably arise in football. I would like to take a moment to mention Fermin [Lopez]. The final player on the list… Well, yesterday, right up until 11:30 at night, we were glued to the Villarreal-Atletico match. And that is when the final list was locked in.”

The goalkeeping position has been hotly debated, with long-time third-choice shot-stopper Alex Remiro missing out. De la Fuente was asked if the inclusion of Joan Garcia could spark a debate over Unai Simon’s starting spot, to which de la Fuente expressed surprise that those questions did not include David Raya.

“This has been a very carefully considered, thoroughly analysed list. We have spent months thinking about it. We have the best goalkeepers in the world; whoever had been selected would have offered absolute reliability and could have started. We have three goalkeepers of proven competence and quality.”

“I don’t look at where the players are”

One of the headlines was the lack of Real Madrid players, with Barcelona’s Eric Garcia and Atletico Madrid’s Marc Pubill pipping Dean Huijsen to a spot. Neither have been regular parts of de la Fuente’s squad.

“Eric has been with me at the U-19 and U-21 levels… I know what he’s like, and I have absolutely no doubts about him. Due to circumstances, he hasn’t been with us previously, but he is one of our own. Pubill hasn’t been with me personally, but he has worked with Santi Denia, and we know him perfectly well. We have an exceptional direct report on him. He is another member of this family.”

“I am the national team coach, and I do not look at where the players come from. They are players for the national team; I do not look at one club or another. I do not harbour the kind of parochialism that a fan might have. The only thing I want is for these footballers to feel proud to represent the national team.”

There are a record eight Barcelona players in the squad, headlined by Gavi.

“I don’t know if there are eight of them – and if I did know, I’ve forgotten. They are simply players from the national team, nothing more. And Gavi is a very beloved, highly appreciated player; he is the team’s ‘toy’ – and I say that affectionately. As for his footballing ability, I hardly need to introduce him to anyone – his versatility… Gavi brings us exactly what I’m talking about. And he’s back, and he’s going to be at a World Cup – so, in terms of motivation, you couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Spain have two friendlies before the World Cup with Iraq and Peru, before taking on Cape Verde in their opening game on the 15th of June. La Roja’s two remanining group games are against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.