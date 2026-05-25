Real Madrid and Barcelona are gearing up for this summer’s transfer window, with both clubs having identified their respective targets. It’s no surprise that there is some overlap, which is the case when it comes to Victor Munoz.

The 2025-26 season was one to remember for Munoz. He registered seven goals and five assists for Osasuna, but it was his overall play that really stood out – and ultimately led to him making his debut for the Spanish national team, for whom he scored on his debut against Serbia in March.

It was to no one’s surprise that interest started pouring in for Munoz over the course of the season. Real Madrid have always been attentive to his situation given they retained a favourable buy-back clause as part of the deal to sell him to Osasuna last summer, but Barcelona also added him to their own shortlist back in March.

Both clubs could move for Munoz in the summer, but in the meantime, interest in his services continue to rise. According to the Daily Mirror (via CaughtOffside), Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Aston Villa have also identified the 22-year-old as a target for the upcoming transfer window.

Osasuna stance on Munoz sale is clear

The problem for every club not named Real Madrid is that Osasuna are not prepared to negotiate when it comes to Munoz, meaning that a deal will only be possible if they activate his €40m release clause. This wouldn’t be as much of a problem for the likes of Newcastle and Aston Villa, given the vast amount of money in the Premier League, but it would be for Barcelona.

It will be very interesting to see how Munoz’s situation plays out over the coming months. Osasuna will do well to retain his services, and in the event that he does leave, the most likely destination at this stage is still Real Madrid.