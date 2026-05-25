Barcelona suffer blow as Marc-Andre ter Stegen exit route blocked

Barcelona are almost certain to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule this summer, but they cannot afford to rest on their laurels when it comes to raising – and saving – funds. They will need to move unwanted players on, and the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ansu Fati will be top of the list in this regard.

Fati’s case is straightforward in the sense that AS Monaco want to sign him permanently, although it’s unclear whether they will be able to agree personal terms with the winger. As for ter Stegen, it is much more uncertain as to how his situation plays out, which is frustrating for Barcelona given there is even more desire for him to be moved on.

Flick continues to not count on ter Stegen, meaning that an exit will be sought in the summer. However, Barcelona have now lost one of the avenues in which they had hopes to use to orchestrate his departure, with MD confirming that a return to Girona will be almost impossible.

Girona sealed the loan signing of ter Stegen in January, but after only two appearances, he was forced to undergo surgery on a hamstring injury that ended his season. Despite this, there would have been chances for him to stick around at Montilivi for at least one more year, but those ended when Michel Sanchez’s side were relegated on Saturday after drawing at home to Elche.

Where will ter Stegen end up?

Barcelona will no doubt be disappointed to have lost out on one exit option for ter Stegen, such is their desperate to move him on by any means necessary. They must now hope that clubs come in for the Germany international during the upcoming summer transfer window, as it would be a financial nightmare if he had to stick around at the Spotify Camp Nou.