Barcelona once again secured the LaLiga title this year, after outperforming Real Madrid across the campaign, but manager Hansi Flick has admitted that it was a ‘difficult season’ with a number of things not going to plan. Much of that was down to injuries, but in terms of performance, they struggled to hit the heights of the previous year.

One of the positions that caused the most concern for the Blaugrana were the full-back spots. On the left Alejandro Balde’s form tailed off, and Joao Cancelo usurped him in the second half of the season after arriving on loan from Al-Hilal. On the other side, Jules Kounde struggled for form all season, and in the decisive game for the title, Flick selected Eric Garcia ahead of him at right-back. There have also been reports that Barcelona are planning to use him there next season.

Barcelona will listen to offers for Kounde

In tandem with that is the idea that Barcelona will listen to offers for both Kounde and Balde this summer, as they seek to raise funds in the transfer market. Kounde’s camp has claimed he has no desire to leave though, and he still has four years remaining on his contract.

Barcelona line up €25m Kounde replacement

As reported by Sport Mediaset, via Sport, Barcelona are closely monitoring the situation of Denzel Dumfries this summer. Chelsea and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Dumfries, who could be allowed to leave Inter for as little as €25m.

Martín: "This team never stops working and improving. Football-wise, I think I've been better than last year. I hope to be, next year, better than this one." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 23, 2026

The Catalan giants have been linked with the Dutch international on multiple occasions before, while Inter will consider sales this summer too. Dumfries was a key figure as Inter won the Scudetto this season, making 28 appearances and scoring five times, giving two assists. The 30-year-old missed the middle third of the year through ankle surgery, but was again a presence when he returned.