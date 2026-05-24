Real Madrid are set for a busy summer, as they seek to make the necessary changes to bounce back from two seasons of disappointment. A new centre-back and midfielder are on the agenda, while there have also been rumours of a possible addition on the right side of attack – with the favoured option being Michael Olise.

The 2025-26 season was a special one for Olise, as he racked up 22 goals and 26 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions. This form has seen them attract interest from Real Madrid, with president Florentino Perez said to be a huge admirer of the France international winger.

However, it’s already been reported that Bayern have no intention of entertaining offers for Olise, and this was made clear by honorary president Uli Hoeness, who spoke to the media (via Marca) after the Bavarians won the DFB Pokal on Saturday. Hoeness also made reference to the fact that Real Madrid’s expected new manager Jose Mourinho was in attendance at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

“He can look at Olise with five eyes if he wants, but it will be of no use. He’s going to stay, he’s not for sale and Mourinho could have saved the trip from Madrid.”

Why was Mourinho at DFB Pokal final?

While it is true that Mourinho, who has agreed to take over as Real Madrid manager from the summer onwards, was at the Olympiastadion, his presence had nothing to do with Olise, nor even his future employers. Marca note that the Portuguese was there with Adidas as part of commercial and advertising commitments relating to the DFB Pokal final between Bayern and Stuttgart.

In truth, it would be a surprise if Real Madrid moved for Olise in the summer. There’s no doubt that he’d be an outstanding signing, but given Bayern’s stance – and the money it would take to even bring them to the table – it’s very unlikely that a deal would be possible.