Real Madrid have a number of big transfer decisions to make in the lead-up to the window opening at the start of July, but before anything is finalised, incoming head coach Jose Mourinho will need to be consulted.

Mourinho will have different opinions to those currently in charge of Real Madrid’s transfer decisions, and that is the case regarding Raul Asencio. Weeks ago, it was reported that the La Fabrica graduate would be allowed to leave in the event of a good offer arriving at the Bernabeu offices, but according to Diario AS, the Portuguese manager is open to keeping him at the club.

It has been a tough season for Asencio. The arrival of Dean Huijsen last summer saw him drop down the pecking order, and although he was still involved under Xabi Alonso, he’s been cast aside by current head coach Alvaro Arbeloa after the pair had a bust-up earlier in the year.

Had Arbeloa stayed on as manager, Asencio would have been a shoe-in to leave, but his fortunes could change under Mourinho. The latter likes the profile of the young defender, which is that of a “warrior”, similar to when he had the likes of Sergio Ramos and Pepe during his first tenure between 2010 and 2013.

Is it right for Asencio to stay?

It must be remembered that Real Madrid intend to sign a new central defender this summer, and providing that one does come in, Asencio would drop further down the pecking order. Despite this, he would have a place in the squad under Mourinho, who could be the ideal manager to take his game to the next level.

Antonio Rudiger won’t be able to play too much next season given his recurring physical problems, so it does make sense to keep Asencio – as long as a lucrative offer doesn’t come in. But for now, it remains to be seen what final decision is made between Mourinho and the Real Madrid sporting department.