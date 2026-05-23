Barcelona are re-assessing their options for a new central defender, with a move for Alessandro Bastoni looking increasingly unlikely. Hansi Flick has expressed doubts about the Inter and Italy star, which is why sporting director Deco has been tasked with seeking out alternative candidates.

Flick is adamant that whoever arrives must be an ideal fit for his aggressive system. Bastoni does not meet his high expectations, but someone that could is FC Porto’s Jakub Kiwior, with Matteo Moretto (via Sport) reporting that the Polish defender has been scouted on numerous occasions in recent weeks and months.

Kiwior is a player that fits the profile wanted by Barcelona, that being a left-sided central defender. The former Arsenal defender would be a cheaper alternative to Bastoni, which does make him a slightly more attractive option to Deco, who must get the balance right this summer, given that several signings are wanted for Flick’s squad.

Barcelona currently focusing efforts on new striker

At this stage, Kiwior is a player that Barcelona appreciate, but nothing more. Deco and his underlings are currently pulling the vast majority of their focus on their search to replace Robert Lewandowski, whose departure was confirmed last weekend.

The idea is for Barcelona to spend the vast majority of their funds on a new number nine, with the likes of Julian Alvarez, Joao Pedro and Harry Kane currently at the top of their shortlist. Once that search has been concluded, they will move on to the defender market, and at this point, a definitive decision will be made on Kiwior.

It will be interesting to see which players are signed by Barcelona this summer. Flick is determined to assemble a squad that can mount a proper challenge for the Champions League, as the Catalans chase a first title in that competition since 2015.