Real Madrid have a window of opportunity to move for Rodri Hernandez this summer, but it may be closing quickly. The exit of Pep Guardiola from Manchester City has increased their chances of making a deal happen, but Los Blancos are yet to make a definitive move.

With news of Guardiola’s exit breaking on Monday, a series of reports emerged explaining that he was at the top of Real Madrid’s agenda this summer, and that prospective manager Jose Mourinho was in favour of the signing. Another report also emerged claiming that Rodri was keen on the move.

Real Madrid yet to make definitive move for Rodri

That is not quite the picture painted by Matteo Moretto on RadioMarca. His information is that a new contract for Rodri, who only has a year left on his deal, is agreed and before Guardiola’s exit, it looked likely to be signed. Yet Rodri has stepped back from putting pen to paper for the time being. He is keen to resolve his future before the World Cup, and Manchester City are pushing to get Rodri to sign a new deal as soon as possible.

Rodri has admitted that he is keen to return to Spain at some point though, and is attracted by the idea of signing for Real Madrid. Los Blancos have made initial contact with his camp, but are yet to make a definitive move for Rodri – Moretto says that if they do so, then there is a chance at a deal as things stand.

Could Real Madrid elections interfere?

One of the problems Real Madrid could face is they may not be in a place to move swiftly. On Sunday, Real Madrid will find out if they are set to hold elections or not, which will take at least two weeks to resolve. That also delays the appointment of a new manager, which will be Jose Mourinho if Perez wins the elections, after Alvaro Arbeloa confirmed his departure on Friday.