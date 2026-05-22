Real Madrid set €80m asking price for midfielder

Real Madrid are set to begin another new era in the summer, with Jose Mourinho poised to return to the club as manager. He wants to bring in a new midfielder – namely Rodri Hernandez – and if a deal manages to get done with Manchester City, it would open the door to the possible exit of Eduardo Camavinga.

The 2025-26 season been very tough for Camavinga. He’s suffered with multiple injury problems, but even when he has been fit, he’s not been as counted upon as he once was, and this is due to his poor form.

Because of this, there has been increased speculation regarding his future as a Real Madrid player. Club bosses are reportedly prepared to let him leave in the summer if a good offer comes in, and according to Yagız Sabuncuoglu, €80m is the magic number.

The likelihood is that Real Madrid will target multiple big-money deals alongside a possible move for Rodri, given they are a number of areas of the first team squad that need to be addressed before the 2026-27 season kicks off in August. The sale of Camavinga would bankroll these, although it is unclear at this stage whether the France international would be willing to move on.

Mourinho will have the final say

Ultimately, the final decision on Camavinga will be made by Mourinho. He’s likely to count on him more so than Arbeloa has, especially when taking into account that the Portuguese is expected to overlook the likes of Thiago Pitarch in favour of more established players, one of which is the Frenchman.

For now, it remains to be seen which way Camavinga’s situation goes. He certainly has chances to leave, with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea having been linked with moves during the summer – and they would be able to reach the €80m asking price.