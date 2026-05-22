Next week, Rayo Vallecano will play the biggest match in their history when they face Crystal Palace in the UEFA Conference League final. Inigo Perez’s side have been excellent in the competition, and they will hope to bring their first European trophy back to Vallecas after the showpiece event in Leipzig.

Ahead of the match next week, Rayo players have been speaking to the media to preview it. One of those to give his thoughts was goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, and as per Cadena SER, he aimed a dig at the club’s hierarchy when discussing the disparity between Los Franjirrojos and Crystal Palace.

“Clearly, what we’re doing is very difficult to achieve. Hopefully this will be the turning point for the club, on a structural level, to begin to make improvements. We have a sports city that was obsolete and changing rooms that are from the 70s and 80s. We have to take advantage of all this to improve our morale and hopefully we can get back into European competition.”

Alemao: Rayo are underdogs for Conference League final

Brazilian striker Alemao, who has been in excellent form over Rayo’s UEFA Conference League campaign, also spoke to the media on Thursday. He admitted that his side are underdogs going into next week’s match, but there is a firm belief in the camp that they can get the required result to secure the club’s first-ever European trophy at the Red Bull Arena.

“The favourite is Crystal Palace, but talking about a final is always difficult. There is a lot of excitement and a lot of energy. We want to reach that moment in the best possible way. Anything can happen in a final. I try to live it to the fullest, give nothing away, and show that we want it more than they do.”