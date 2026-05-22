Rayo Vallecano players have once again shown their commitment to the community in Vallecas, after showing solidarity with fans hoping to get to the Conference League final in Leipzig. Next week Rayo face Crystal Palace in Germany hoping to bring home their first ever major trophy in just their second ever European campaign.

The tiny club from the East of Madrid has punched well above its weight to get to the Conference League final, eliminating Strasbourg and AEK Athens to reach the final. They will hope to become the ultimate giant-killers on Wednesday, in what is being described as a once-in-a-lifetime game for Rayo.

Rayo Vallecano players help refund scammed fans

The alarm was raised on Twitter/X when it became clear that a travel package taking Rayo fans to the game in Leipzig was a scam. It promised a flight and a bus to the game for €250. A number of fans were scammed as explained by Soy Bolton on social media, and they appealed to the Rayo players for their help.

Nunca dejé de confiar en ellos. Sabía que no nos iban a dejar tirados. Que lleve diez minutos llorando sin parar qué cojones es? https://t.co/PtPdc5wsMT pic.twitter.com/3fBswGCjGJ — ⚡Bolton 🇵🇸 (@Soybolton) May 21, 2026

Rayo captain Oscar Valentin replied to the tweet with some applauding emojis, to which the account in question then put up a screenshot of the account used to collect money for those who had been scammed to get their money back. In it appear donations from goalkeeper Dani Cardenas for €400, right-back Andrei Ratiu for €1k and striker Sergio Camello for €2k.

Rayo fans helped 80-year-old victim earlier this week

This is the second instance of the Rayo fanbase coming together to help fans being scammed for the Conference League final. Cadena Cope recounted the story of 80-year-old fan Enrique, who had paid for a bus trip to Leipzig to see Rayo against Palace. After beginning a crowdfunding page to help put up the money for Enrique to attend the match, in less than two hours €1,034 required to get Enrique a seat on a chartered flight to Germany were raised.