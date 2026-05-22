Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has announced that he will leave the club after a decade at the Etihad Stadium. The former Barcelona coach has said he is satisfied and happy with his time at the club and his decision to leave.

Guardiola leaves the club after delivering six Premier League titles and a Champions League during his time in England. City have announced that they will be building a statue of Guardiola outside of their stadium, and renaming one of the stands after him.

Guardiola – “I won’t be training for a while”

When asked if he was running out of energy for the job, Guardiola told MEN ‘Absolutely’, and confirmed that he would not be returning to coaching for some time. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick had advised him to take some time away from coaching, and it appears that will indeed be the case.

“The job didn’t take out anything, i know what my job is and what’s required and I am ready to enjoy that so it’s normal, it’s nothing special. The institution has incredible health, it’s in a good position and everyone will push to continue to be there.”

“[What’s next?] Rest. No plans to train for a while. Otherwise I would be here. I need to step back, I will not train for a while. I am really satisfied, I don’t know the right words. Happy, proud. The experience of my life.”

Guardiola: “It’s been so f***ng fun’

After the announcement was made, Guardiola penned an open letter to the fans. He admitted that his speech to the players was a ‘disaster’ as a result of the nerves of telling them.

“When I arrived, my first interview was with Noel Gallagher. I walked out thinking, ‘Okay… Noel is here? This will be fun. And what a time we have had together. Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City. “This is a city built from work. From graft. You see it in the colour of the bricks. From people who clocked in early, stayed late. The factories. The Pankhursts. The unions. The music. Simply the Industrial Revolution and how this changed the world. And I think I grew to understand that, and my teams did too. “We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way. Hard work comes in many forms. Trips to Bournemouth, when we lost the Premier League, and you were there. Trips to Istanbul, when you were there, too. Remember, the Manchester Arena attack, when this city showed the world what strength actually looks like? Not anger. Not fear. Just love. Community. Togetherness. A city united.

"What a time we have had together." 🩵 pic.twitter.com/WpkFecBYT4 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2026