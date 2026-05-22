Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has dismissed the words of Barcelona President Joan Laporta, who has claimed that their complaints about the Negreira case are a smokescreen to distract from their own failures on the pitch in the last two seasons. Arbeloa also discussed Dani Carvajal’s exit from the club.

Following Laporta’s statements on Friday morning, Arbeloa laughed off the idea that there was any susbtance to them.

“I don’t attach much importance to Laporta’s words; we’ve always been very clear about what we’ve discussed. He must be referring to the Negreira case… We’re still waiting for a resolution to such a serious case that has tarnished Spanish football. Many referees from that era are still around, and we still have the same feeling. These things aren’t normal. We have to keep denouncing it. A Real Madrid player is bleeding, and that referee gets the reward of officiating the Copa del Rey final.”

‘Dani Carvajal is what a Real Madrid player should be’

One of the main talking points from his press conference was his exit from Real Madrid, which Arbeloa confirmed. On Saturday night in the final game of the season though, the Santiago Bernabeu will pay homage to Carvajal, who is leaving the club.

“He’s a symbol of what a Real Madrid player should be. He laid the first stone at Valdebebas; he’s special, unique. It will be a beautiful day for everyone, to pay him tribute. He’ll start, and I’m sure that when I substitute him so they can honour him, everyone will stand up. When he looks back, he’ll be very proud of what he’s done. We Madrid fans have been very lucky.”

In terms of where he ranks in the list of all-time Real Madrid full-backs, Arbeloa put him at the top.

“I would definitely put Carvajal at the top. Dani has been very dominant in both aspects, going forward and defending. He’s a born competitor; he’s faced the best.”

Vinicius Junior likely to miss final Real Madrid game

Following reports that Vinicius Junior would not be present for Carvajal’s homage, Arbeloa was asked about the Brazilian’s availability.

“He has permission from the club for a personal matter; we don’t know if he’ll be able to be here tomorrow,” responded Arbeloa. Currently Vinicius is not in Spain as things stand, with the World Cup looming on the horizon for the Brazil international.