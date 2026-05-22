Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has admitted that it was a difficult season for his side this year, but has promised that next year will be even tougher for the Catalan giants. He also spoke about the future of several players, and revealed that beyond Robert Lewandowski, no player has coommunicated a desire for an exit.

At the end of his final pre-match press conference of the season, Flick took time out to provide his own review of the year at Camp Nou.

“Thank you so much. This season has gone by so fast. It hasn’t been easy, it’s been tough, tougher than last season and a lot has happened, things that didn’t go in the right way, as we wanted from the start and that we had to adapt to. But in the end, I really appreciate what the team has done and how the club, with Deco and Bojan, has supported us.”

“It’s incredible how I feel here, because everyone is focused on the team’s success. When this team succeeds, the club is happy, and everyone around it is happy, and that’s the best thing for this amazing club. Thank you for your respect. I’ve given you the respect you deserved, and that’s the most important thing in life. We’re all human, we all make mistakes, but in the end, it’s all about respect. Thank you so much for everything.”

“We have a lot of work to do and we need to prepare for next season. This season has been very tough, but next season will be even tougher, and we have to prepare well for that,” he had remarked earlier.

Flick on Kounde, Abdelkarim and Torres futures

This week Barcelona under-19s forward Hamza Abdelkarim was called up to the Egypt World Cup squad. There has been talk that the Catalan side will activate a €3m buy clause from Al-Ahly, and that he could spend preseason with the first team.

“We have to wait. We’re planning the preseason and I’m keeping an eye on it, eager to see new faces. When I started in 2024 it was incredible to see the quality at La Masia, and that’s still happening this season. When I return, it could be an option.”

“No” was his answer when asked if any other players had asked to leave the club. In the same position, there is uncertainty over the future of Ferran Torres, as Barcelona search for a Robert Lewandowski replacement.

“We don’t talk about the future. He has another year on his contract, and we’ll talk to Ferran when the time is right. What I expect from him is what he’s shown us in recent weeks: he’s done very well and had a very positive attitude, which is what I want to see. And his performance has to be at the highest level, and that’s what he’s shown us in the last two weeks.”

In Barcelona’s final training session, France defender Jules Kounde was not present.

“He’ll be playing in the World Cup, and he has some issues, so we’re being careful with him. Playing in the World Cup is a huge goal for everyone, and that’s why he hasn’t been training. We’re taking good care of him and managing his situation well; he’s undergoing treatment and working on it. He’s progressing well.”

Rashford clarifies: "To make my IG story clear. It's not a dig of any sort! I'm a MU supporter, and that remains. I was showing gratitude to the clubs and coaches that I have worked with over the past 18 months, they have played a big role in this 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 call up." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 22, 2026

When Flick thought Barcelona had won the title

Flick was also asked at what point he felt that the Blaugrana had won the Liga title, noting that he became more confident after his side saw off Getafe away from home in April.

“To be honest, when we scored the second goal against Real Madrid, I was 100% convinced we would win the title. The same was true when I saw the team play against Getafe away from home, because of the way we played. Getafe has always been a tough place to beat, and the team’s mentality in that match really impressed me. Perhaps that’s when I also thought we could win the title.”

Next season Flick will attempt to become just the third Barcelona manager to win three league titles in a row, after Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola.

“I’m 100% motivated and ready for this. It’s a big goal and we’re going for it. Perhaps other clubs also want to achieve these goals and win the league, but it’s always tough to win this competition. Even so, it’s one of our objectives.”

Barcelona close out their season at 21:00 CEST at Mestalla, as they face Valencia. Los Che have a slim chance of securing Conference League football, while the Catalan side have nothing on the line.