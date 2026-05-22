Barcelona to hand surprising contract to defender

Barcelona are set to extend Andreas Christensen’s stay at the club by a further two years, after reaching an agreement with the Danish defender. The deal comes as something of a surprise, given his limited contribution over the past two years.

Christensen has made just 23 appearances over the past two years, which have largely been blighted by injuries. The 30-year-old played only 515 minutes this season, but there were surprise reports in January that President Joan Laporta was keen to offer him a new deal. Manager Hansi Flick has spoken highly of Christensen in public too, but has been unable to use him much during his spell, with the Danish defender only featuring 97 times across his four seasons since arriving on a free from Chelsea.

Barcelona and Christensen reach agreement on new deal

As reported by MD, Christensen and Barcelona have reached an agreement on a new two-year extension. They say that negotiations have been ongoing for months, with the Catalan side offering a significant salary cut, but finally an agreement has been reached. Flick’s confidence in Christensen is cited as a key factor, as was his desire to remain in Barcelona. The Denmark international also had offers from Saudi Arabia this summer. His aim to is to play an important role under Flick next season.

Barcelona to step away from centre-back signing?

Although it has been reported that Eric Garcia could be moved to right-back next season, if Christensen stays, then it could be a sign that Barcelona will avoid heavy investment in a central defender this summer. In addition to Christensen, Barcelona have Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo and Gerard Martin for the centre-back positions, meaning a sale would be likely if they want to bring in another centre-back. The Blaugrana were heavily linked to Alessandro Bastoni, but that talk has cooled off.