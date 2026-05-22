Joan Laporta and Javier Teabas attends during the presentation of the mark of the new LaLiga EA Sports for the next season 2023/24 celebrated at Netflix studios on July 3, 2023, in Madrid, Spain.

Barcelona President elect Joan Laporta has lowered expectations of major spending in the transfer market this summer. The Blaugrana have been briefing that they will return to the so-called ‘1:1 rule’ this summer for the first time in three years, yet Laporta was keen to emphasize that this did not mean major spending was on the way.

Over the past two seasons, Barcelona have made a net profit of €10m in the transfer market, with Joan Garcia and Dani Olmo the major additions to have arrived. With Robert Lewandowski’s exit confirmed, the Catalan side are expected to bring in a quality number nine to replace him.

Laporta: Barcelona won’t go crazy in transfer market

Speaking ahead of the Koeman Cup charity golf event, Laporta explained that they would be strictly following the plans of Sporting Director Deco.

“Being within the 1:1 rule is positive, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to go crazy or spend lavishly. We’re going to implement whatever Deco says. He’s shown he does things well, and we have to let him work,” he told MD.

“[The objective will be] to reinforce specific positions that Deco and Flick have studied.”

“It’s not about making signings for show”

One of the names that has been frequently linked with Barcelona since Laporta returned to the presidency is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. Laporta seemed to suggest that this would be bringing in star power for the sake of it.

“It’s not about making signings for show. The fans understand that we have a very strong team,” he stated when asked about the possibility of bringing Haaland to Barcelona.

Flick: "Fermín? We all expected him to play in the World Cup. It's everyone's dream. That's life. He must come back, show how good he is." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 22, 2026

Barcelona have been closely linked with Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez.

“We don’t rule anyone out because Barça can pursue all the top players. We are the ones who set the conditions.”

One of the main obstacles to that signing would appear to be the price tag. Atletico can likely bring in a better price for Alvarez from Paris Saint-Germain and would prefer to sell him abroad if he is to be sold. Barcelona appear to be relying on Alvarez pushing for a move if that is to happen.