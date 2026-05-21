Real Madrid round off their disappointing 2025-26 season this weekend with a home match against Athletic Club. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side are hoping to end on a positive note, although he will be without a number of players for the match.

Long-term absentees Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes won’t be involved, and the same can be said for Ferland Mendy (also injured) and Dani Ceballos (sidelined by Arbeloa). However, Fede Valverde should be recovered in time to return, while there has also been optimism regarding the situation of Arda Guler.

Last month, Guler picked up a hamstring injury that was expected to end his season, but on Wednesday, he was involved in Real Madrid training, as per Marca. He did part of the session with his teammates, with the idea being that he will gradually build up over the next few days.

Real Madrid unlikely to take any risks with Guler

Despite this, it is taken for granted that Guler will play no part in this weekend’s match. It must be remembered that the midfielder will be going to the 2026 World Cup with Türkiye, and given that the Athletic clash is a nothing contest for Real Madrid, the first team coaching staff see no reason for him to play.

It does make a lot of sense for Guler not to be involved this weekend. Muscle injuries have a high chance of becoming aggravated if players are rushed back, and with such an event as the World Cup, there is simply no reason for Real Madrid to call upon the Türkiye international, especially considering they have nothing to pride to play for against Athletic.

Guler will hope to get back into a position to play matches over the next couple of weeks, as he seeks to be ready to start for Türkiye’s first match of this summer’s World Cup in North America.