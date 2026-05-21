Real Madrid must find a replacement for Dani Carvajal this summer, after their captain announced his exit from the club. Los Blancos decided not to renew his contract this summer and on Saturday, he will play his final game at the Santiago Bernabeu against Athletic Club, where they will pay homage to their captain.

Carvajal’s exit does require action from Real Madrid in the summer. The 34-year-old was supposed to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold for the right-back spot after the England international arrived last summer. Both of their campaigns were blighted by injuries, and at times Fede Valverde was being used there again. In the second half of the season, both did manage to put fitness problems behind them, but Carvajal barely featured.

Jose Mourinho recommends Diogo Dalot signing

The past week, with news that Jose Mourinho has reached an agreement with Real Madrid, has seen a number of reports on who the Portuguese manager is keen to bring in. The latest, as per Sport, is Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot, who he was familiar with from his time at Old Trafford. The versatile 27-year-old is out of contract in 2028, meaning United will likely want to discuss his future.

Real Madrid’s in-house solution

Meanwhile in Madrid, Diario AS say that Los Blancos are looking at promoting one of their academy products as a back-up to Alexander-Arnold. They say the priorities this summer are at centre-back and central midfield, and as such, there will not be a large investment at right-back. Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro is a player they like, but is considered too expensive. That tag fits Liverpool’s Jeremie Frimpong and Chelsea’s Reece James, other names that are liked, while the free transfer options, Zeki Celik, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cruzeiro right-back William are not considered up to standard.

Hence young right-back Jesus Fortea (19) and David Jimenez (21) are both being considered as other options. Both have been linked with an exit this summer, with Fortea keen for senior football, and of interest from Como. Jimenez impressed in February during some brief cameos, starting ahead of Carvajal on one occasion. Mourinho is not a manager that has generally turned to academy products, but may find his hand forced.