Premier League star prioritising Atletico Madrid move over Juventus

Atletico Madrid emerged as surprise contenders for the signature of Manchester City icon Bernardo Silva this week, with Sporting Director Mateu Alemany working to bring him on a free transfer. Silva has announced his exit this summer at the end of his contract this year, ending a nine-year spell at the Etihad.

Silva, 31, has been heavily linked with Barcelona for some time, and the Portugal international was keen on a move to the Catalan capital, where agent Jorge Mendes has strong links. Yet the Blaugrana have turned down the chance to sign him. That put Juventus at the top of the list of pretenders for his signature.

Atletico Madrid in pole position for Bernardo Silva

As explained by Marca, Silva is set to prioritise a move to the Metrpolitano. They mention Juventus, AC Milan and Barcelona as interested parties, but the offer from Atletico is the one that is most attractive to him currently. Hence there is ‘moderate optimism’ that they can get a deal done over the line for Silva. Other options, such as Julian Brandt, have also been suggested, but the signing of Silva has the backing of ‘all levels of the club’. Alemany is negotiating a two-year deal with a one-year extension based on objectives with Mendes.

Can Bernardo Silva replace Antoine Griezmann?

When the news broke that Silva was a target for Atletico, he was cast as a potential replacement for Antoine Griezmann, who is leaving this summer. Silva has always been much more of a midfielder than Griezmann, although the Frenchman has been operating deeper at points during the season. Silva could certainly carry out duties as a number 10, although he tends not to make runs in behind the defence, something Griezmann still does. This season Silva has scored three goals and given five assists in his 52 appearances.