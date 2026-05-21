Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is set to request another addition to their coaching staff this summer, following a season that has been hampered by injuries. The Catalan side made a change to their fitness last summer that has not paid off.

In the summer of 2024, Barcelona revamped their fitness and physio teams, bringing in Julio Tous and Raul Martinez to great effect, as they enjoyed a dramatic improvement in terms of injuries and fitness. However last summer Barcelona advisor Alejandro Echevarria decided to hand over full control to Tous.

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This has gone down less well with the players. The current campaign saw key players Raphinha, Pedri, Joan Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Lamine Yamal all suffer fitness problems. In March it was reported that the Barcelona squad were unhappy with Tous’ work, and had requested that Tous be sidelined by Flick.

Hansi Flick keen to bring in new fitness coach

As per Barca Reservat on Catalunya Radio, Flick is keen to address their concerns. While Tous would not be removed, he is keen to bring in a new fitness coach to oversee matters, and has been looking at some of his old colleagues in the German national team as potential options to come in, seeking to restore his stars to peak condition.

Barcelona coaching staff uncertain for next season

In addition to potential changes to the fitness staff, there are also doubts about other areas of Flick’s staff. Thiago Alcantara is yet to confirm that he will continue as part of the staff next season, and match analyst Dr. Stephan Nopp has already told the club that he will be leaving this summer due to personal reasons. It seems that to a certain degree, Flick will have to make adjustments to his staff as well as his squad.