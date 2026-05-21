Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has begun making decisions with Sporting Director Deco and President Joan Laporta on their transfer business, but some of those calls will be delayed until later in the summer. That is the case at the right-back position, where there is little certainty over who will occupy that spot next season.

This season has been Jules Kounde’s most disappointing campaign yet for the Frenchman, who has flattered to deceive. There is talk that Barcelona will listen to offers for him this summer, and Sport have also added that next season Eric Garcia is being thought of as a right-back rather than a central defender, which would further jeopardise his position.

Hansi Flick to decide on future of two right-backs

In addition, it looks as if Barcelona will carry a younger right-back alternative within their squad. Cadena SER say that in preseason Flick will assess the future of Xavi Espart and Hector Fort. The latter has been on a moderately successful loan spell at Elche, which was greatly interrupted by a shoulder injury in the middle. On the other hand, Espart has impressed in brief cameos with the first team this season, playing for Barca Atletic for the most part. Their information is that one will stay, and the other will exit – in Espart’s case, that will likely be on loan.

Hector Fort keen to remain at Barcelona

Fort went out on loan after a season without opportunities under Flick two years ago, and has made 16 appearances for Elche, scoring three times and giving two assists. He is keen to stay at Barcelona next season, but Flick will make the final call. He has also been offered to other clubs as a potential way of raising money, or reducing the cost of another day.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Hamza Abdelkarim has been included in Egypt's World Cup squad. Congratulations! 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/tVak0oMxzM — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 21, 2026

Also returning from Elche on loan is Inaki Pena, who made 16 appearances too, but has lost his starting spot to Matias Dituro again since February. He is set to leave this summer. Barca Atletic forward Hamza Abdelkarim, brought in earlier in 2026, is also set to remain and could do preseason with the first team. The Blaugrana will consider offers for him in the summer too though.