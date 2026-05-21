Over the last few months, much has been said regarding the situation of Barcelona and Sweden winger Roony Bardghji. The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Spotify Camp Nou this summer, with that speculation coming amid confirmation that he will not appear at the 2026 World Cup.

Bardghji was a surprise omission from Sweden’s 26-man squad for the upcoming tournament in North America. He was one of the players called up for their play-off success in March, but for the World Cup itself, he will not be involved.

In the aftermath of Bardghji’s snub, it was reported in the Swedish media that head coach Graham Potter’s decision was not a sporting one – rather, it was claimed that he was left out due to concerns over his attitude, which the player himself has now strongly denied in statements made to Expressen (via Sport).

“I decided not to comment on my failure to be selected for the World Cup, as I understood that it was simply Graham Potter’s decision. I’ve always respected the decisions of my coaches, whether I agreed or not.

“I understood that I had to speak because the rumours spread in that article had no basis. I was very happy and proud that we qualified for the World Cup, even though I didn’t participate from the pitch. I still feel like I’m part of the team. All those rumours that have been said about me are nonsense. Contrary to what was said, I really enjoyed the post-match dinner. We celebrate with my teammates, just like I did after winning La Liga with Barcelona last week.”

What will happen with Bardghji this summer?

Although he won’t be at the World Cup this summer, it promises to be an interesting period for Bardghji. A move away from Barcelona is very much possible, given that he does not appear happy to play second-fiddle to Lamine Yamal on the right side of attack.