Barcelona respond to ultimatum from player over contract situation

Barcelona are firmly in the swing of planning for next season, and one of the biggest question marks is over the centre-forward spot. After Robert Lewandowski announced that he would be leaving the club in the summer, the Catalan giants must now search for a replacement number nine.

That position has for the most part this season belonged to Ferran Torres. The former Manchester City and Valencia man has scored 21 goals and given two assists this season in 48 appearances. That said, it seems they are not content to make Torres their main option at number nine next season.

🚨 Frenkie de Jong: "I was wrong to stop talking to the press. I had that time when they squeezed me to leave the club and there came a time when I was very angry and didn't want to talk anymore." [@sport] 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/JSQ8xAua91 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 20, 2026

The situation is further complicated by the fact the 26-year-old is out of contract next summer. As such, Barcelona were faced with a dilemma between selling him and recouping some of the €55m they spent to sign him, or offering him a new deal. Yet Torres had made his stance to the club clear; either he signs a new deal, or he leaves on a free next summer.

Barcelona to offer new deal to Ferran Torres

It seems that Barcelona have decided to the former of those options is the better. Sport report that Barcelona plan to offer Torres a contract renewal at some point this summer. This news has been well-received by Torres’ camp, with the Spain international keen to remain at the club. He had been suggested as part of a player exchange and cash deal for Julian Alvarez, but it appears that will not be happening.

Barcelona motives behind Ferran Torres decision

Barcelona’s decision is based on two central tenets, the first being his performance. The feeling at the club is that he has earned a new deal after hitting 40 goals over the past two years. The second is his role in the dressing room, where he is a part of the team spirit praised by Hansi Flick in recent months. Torres lives close to star midfielder Pedri Gonzalez, and the two often carshare to training.