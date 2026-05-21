It has been another very positive season for Barcelona, even if they did miss out on the Champions League. They retained their La Liga and Spanish Super Cup titles, which sets them up nicely to go for more in the 2026-27 campaign.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who will officially begin his fourth term in July, spoke of his delight when looking back at the season when he spoke to the media on Wednesday, as per Sport.

“They are beautiful moments to remember the season. It’s two leagues in a row, it’s a good group, with a long way to go. You know that there is a union, it is a very balanced group. Deco works wonderfully and Flick is super excited about what’s to come. But next season will be much harder than this one. The level of demand is going to rise. The players are aware that they are building their own legend.”

Laporta: We will always be grateful to Lewandowski

Laporta also paid tribute to Robert Lewandowski, who announced over the weekend that he will be leaving Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of next month.

“Lewandowski is already part of the Barça crest. We will always be grateful. Thanks to him we achieved credibility on a sporting level and also in what we could do on an economic level. He arrived at a very difficult time. He has contributed a lot to the group and we will always be grateful.”

Laporta on striker search: You have to talk to Deco

Laporta was also asked about signing Lewandowski’s replacement, which is the big piece of business that Barcelona are planning for this summer’s transfer window.

“You have to talk about Julián (Alvarez) with Deco. We will be able to sign what we think we should sign to be more competitive.”