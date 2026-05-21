Atletico Madrid are set for another busy summer, after bringing in a total of 16 players over the past two seasons. In the first full summer under Mateu Alemany as Sporting Director, it seems he is also keen to make his mark.

Much of the talk this week has been around the potential addition of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is available on a free transfer, and supposedly prioritising a move to Atletico. AC Milan and Juventus have also been linked to him. It seems midfield is a key area that Alemany wants to address.

Atletico Madrid linked to midfielders

As per Diario AS, Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand is one of the names on their shortlist, although Jose Mourinho has also recommended his signing to Real Madrid. Former target and Olympique Marseille midfielder Matt O’Riley is another name who remains on their radar, claim MD. They say parent club Brighton are asking for €30m to part ways with the 25-year-old. A third familiar midfield target is Bayer Leverkusen and Spain midfielder Aleix Garcia. He is being linked with a departure from Leverkusen, and Diario AS say he still has admiration within Atletico Madrid.

Nicolas Gonzalez update

Meanwhile a negotiation lies ahead for Nicolas Gonzalez. It seems Atletico Madrid will make an effort to keep the Argentina winger, but Diario AS say they will not do so at the €32m option to buy they agreed with Juventus last summer. They also quote a Tuttosport report that notes the Bianconeri would consider a player swap, and are fans of Johnny Cardoso. MD claim that negotiations for Gonzalez will likely land somewhere upwards of €20m, but below the €32m option.

Thiago Almada departure and the arrival of a target man?

Going the other way could be Thiago Almada, who only arrived last summer from Botafogo for €21m. Marca report that River Plate are keen to unite Almada with former Atletico forward Angel Correa this summer, who is currently in Mexico with Tigres after leaving last year.

🚨🔴⚪️ Atlético Madrid are interested in Nicolo Tresoldi (21/🇩🇪) and made inquiries about him. The striker is highly appreciated internally after an excellent season at Club Brugge with 19 goals and 7 assists. 🇧🇪 Price tag expected to be higher than €30m. Borussia Dortmund… — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) May 20, 2026

Another name linked with the exit door is Alexander Sorloth, and if it were to happen, that would make sense of their reported interested in Club Brugge target man Nicolo Tresoldi. The 21-year-old has a price tag in excess of €30m say Sky Sports DE, roughly the same as Sorloth cost. Borussia Dortmund may also get involved in the pursuit of Tresoldi though.