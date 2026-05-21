Real Madrid face Athletic Club this week in their final match of what has been a desperately disappointing 2025-26 season. Having already lost out on the La Liga title to arch rivals Barcelona, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side go into the fixture with nothing to play for, and this will influence the team selection at the Bernabeu.

The likes of Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Arda Guler and Rodrygo Goes (all injured) won’t be involved, and barring a major surprise, neither will Dani Ceballos, who continues to be sidelined by Arbeloa. Another name can now be added to the list of players that won’t take part against Athletic, and that is the big one of Vinicius Junior.

According to Cadena SER, Vinicius will not be included in the matchday squad for the visit of Athletic. The Brazilian winger reportedly asked Arbeloa to be excused from selection, and the Real Madrid head coach has decided to approve his request.

It has been a gruelling season for Vinicius, who has played 53 times in all competitions – on top of the six appearances in last summer’s Club World Cup. He’s set for another big summer with the 2026 World Cup around the corner, and with that in mind, the decision has been made for him to be made unavailable for Saturday’s match at the Bernabeu.

Has Vinicius played his final match as a Real Madrid player?

It must be remembered that Real Madrid are still yet to agree a new contract with Vinicius, whose current deal ends in 2027. In this regard, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future at the club, even if it is taken for granted that an agreement will be reached in the coming weeks.

It’s been reported that Vinicius wants significant changes to be made within Real Madrid before he commits to a new contract, so it remains to be seen whether these are adhered to.